Kolkata Police Special Task Force makes another arrest in arms smuggling case

The Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the arms smuggling racket that was busted recently. The accused was identified as Ganesh Paswan alias Bhagwani, a resident of Nalanda in Bihar. “He was arrested from Barakar in Kulti (in West Bardhaman district),” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (STF) Murlidhar Sharma. He was produced in Bankshall court on Friday and remanded in 14-day police custody. He is a close aide to Ajay Pandey who had been arrested earlier in the case.

With this, 8 persons have been arrested so far, including two workers of Rifle Factory Ishapore.

