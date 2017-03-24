Kolkata: Police security to poet Srijato Bandopadhyay after he alleges threat to life

(Courtesy: Srijato Bandyopadhyay/Facebook) (Courtesy: Srijato Bandyopadhyay/Facebook)

KOLKATA POLICE will provide security to popular poet Srijato Bandopadhyay after he registered a complaint on Thursday, alleging threat to his life. The poet alleged that he has been receiving death threats since March 19 after he posted a 12-line poem titled “Abhishap” on Facebook. Srijato’s complaint comes two days after a general diary was lodged against him by a member of a Hindu rights organisation for allegedly hurting “religious sentiments of Hindus” through his poem.

Srijato along with his wife Durba met top officials of Kolkata Police in Lalbazar on Thursday. Later, Srijato filed a formal complaint against unknown persons, alleging that he has been getting death threats on social media and also over phone. “A case has been lodged at the cyber police station under Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC and under Section 67 of the IT Act. We are investigating the matter,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

Police said that a security guard from the special branch of Kolkata Police will be stationed at the poet’s house in Jadavpur to provide him round-the-clock security. Reacting to the whole controversy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “It is unfortunate. I have told police to investigate the matter and submit a report.”

Meanwhile, two more complaints were lodged against the poet on Thursday. RTI activist Biplab Kumar (57) filed a complaint at Airport police station under Bidhanngar police commissionerate, saying that Srijato’s poem was “derogatory and has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.” Another complaint was lodged by a 37-year-old teacher, Joyjit Bhatt-acharya, at Ghola police station in Barasat, North-24 Parganas, saying that Srijato had “abused Hindu religion” through his poem.

