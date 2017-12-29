Kolkata Police rescues three ‘kidnapped’ women, minor

A case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping and wrongful confinement) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the IPC. A case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping and wrongful confinement) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the IPC.

Kolkata Police has rescued three women and a minor from Bihar, and arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping and confining them with the intention of using them as dancers.

Police sources said a woman had filed a complaint at Haridevpur police station on December 21, saying her daughter had been kidnapped and held hostage at Chhapra or Siwan area of Bihar by Chandan Kumar. A case was registered under sections 365 (kidnapping and wrongful confinement) and 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) of the IPC.

A team from Haridevpur police station were sent to Siwan on Sunday. The same day, the team rescued the victim named in the complaint, as well as three others, from Akashi More area of Maharajgunj in Siwan. The accused, Chandan Kumar, was also arrested from the spot. The rescued girls and the accused were brought back to Kolkata on Wednesday.

“It came to light that Chandan had taken the girls to Bihar to make them work with a group that performs dances at functions. The girls were threatened by the accused not to leave the place (where they were confined)… Today, the accused was produced in court, and has been remanded to police custody till December 30,” said DC (Behala) Meeraj Khalid.

