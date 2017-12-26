Kolkata to host half marathon to promote safe driving

Sources said that due to the campaign total accidental deaths recorded in 2016 dropped to the lowest figure in the past half decade to 407, which was 422 in the previous year. (Express Photo) Sources said that due to the campaign total accidental deaths recorded in 2016 dropped to the lowest figure in the past half decade to 407, which was 422 in the previous year. (Express Photo)

Kolkata Police will organise ‘Safe Drive Save Life Half Marathon-2018’ on January 7 to promote safe driving. “This is the first time that Kolkata Police is organising the Half Marathon,” said Additional police commissioner (I)Vineet Goyal. Participants may take part in three race categories — Open 21-km run, Open 10-km run and Fun 5-km run.

Registrations for the marathon have already begun and will be open till December 30. Registration may be done both online as well as offline, said an official. Marathon will start from Indira Gandhi Sarani (Red Road) Maidan, Kolkata from 7 am onwards.

‘Safe Drive Save Life’ campaign was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in July 2016, following increasing number of road accidents. It was believed that emphasis on mass education campaign to sensitise people was important. The campaign includes awareness rally by Kolkata Police personnel from different parts of the city and launch of theme songs, among others.

Sources said that due to the campaign total accidental deaths recorded in 2016 dropped to the lowest figure in the past half decade to 407, which was 422 in the previous year.

