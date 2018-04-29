Kolkata Police eye carcass dumping sites to check sale of rotten meat

As per senior officials, the meat may even have been supplied to countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. As per senior officials, the meat may even have been supplied to countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

An alert has been issued across the state over the sale of rotten meat for human consumption. Police and district officials have been asked to keep a check on carcass dumping grounds from where the meat is allegedly distributed.

So far 10 people, including the alleged kingpin of the racket, have been arrested this month from different places in connection with the case. As per senior officials, the meat may even have been supplied to countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Results of forensic analysis of the seized meat are awaited.

The alleged mastermind of the racket, Sonny Malik, was held from Bihar’s Nawada district on April 25, Diamond Harbour SP Koteshwar Rao had earlier told The Indian Express.

“So far, some of the arrested persons have revealed that they had set up a network which would get information on where carcasses were dumped. They would take the meat off the carcass and give it to another person. The meat would later be processed, mixed with fresh meat and stored in cold storage till supply. We are yet to verify these statements but prima facie that’s what we have found out,” said a senior police officer.

A major breakthrough had come on Thursday night with the arrest of a former councillor from Kalyani who had retired from the Multidisciplinary Training Centre in Gayeshpur two years ago.

“The accused, 62-year-old Manik Mukherjee, would provide information of carcass locations to the people involved in the racket. The Multidisciplinary Training Centre, earlier known as the Carcass Recovery Training Centre, is a central institute under Khadi and Village Industry Commission (KVIC). We are verifying all angles,” said SP Rao. Calls to the Kolkata office of KVIC for comments went unanswered.

