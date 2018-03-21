Kolkata Police arrests eight in fake documents’ racket

All the accused have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security) All the accused have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security)

The Kolkata Police has arrested eight people as part of a fake documents racket which helped people travel abroad by establishing them as Indian citizens using fake documents and using those forgeries to procure visas and passports. As per police sources, those involved used to give shelter to foreign immigrants at guesthouses in Burdwan and Kolkata. Then, using forged documents, they would establish them as Indian before sending them to Europe or other countries.

Two persons from Dhaka in Bangladesh, Manik Hossain (25) and Md Aziz (30) allegedly came to India carrying multiple visas, with a view to procuring Indian passports using forged papers that identified them as Indian citizens under the names Ramjan Sk and Mahiruddin Molla respectively. They were arrested along with six “agents” — Kartick Naskar alias Ashim Mondal (65) of S N Banerjee Road, Shib Nandan Kumar alias Sanjoy Prosad (43) of Entally, Md Nasiruddin alias Nasru (44) of Ripon St, Wasim (44), Nadim Hossain (30) of Taltala Lane and Sk Jahangir (33) of Ketugram in Burdwan.

“A raid was conducted at Burdwan and Manik Hosssain alias Ramzan Sk (25s) and two agents namely Sk Jahangir and Md Nasiruddin alias Nasru were arrested. Another was conducted at Kolkata at the office of Ashim Mondal and Sanjoy Prasad on S N Banerjee Road. There, Ashim Mondal, Sanjoy Prasad and Md Washim were arrested,” said an official.

The other Bangladeshi national, Molla, was arrested from Laxmi Hotel in Lenin Sarani, the official added. Sources said police recovered forged documents, approximately 1,02,000 Bangladeshi taka, two desktops and three laptops during the raids.

All the accused have been charged under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC as well as sections of the Indian Passport Act.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App