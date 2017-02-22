Kolkata: Partha De, man who lived with sister’s skeleton for six months, found dead in new flat

Partha De (Source: Express Archive) Partha De (Source: Express Archive)

PARTHA DE, who made headlines in 2015 after police stumbled upon the ‘house of horror’ in Kolkata in which he was living with the skeleton of his elder sister and carcasses of two pet dogs, was found charred to death at his flat in Watgunj, in the Port area, on Tuesday. Police said prima facie, Partha (45), committed suicide by setting himself ablaze. “His body was recovered from the bathroom of the 11th floor flat in Marlin Waves. A bottle of petrol and matchsticks were found scattered inside the bathroom. He was completely burnt,” said a police officer.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Police had stumbled upon the skeletons of Partha’s unmarried sister Debjani and remains of the two dogs on June 10, 2015 night while investigating the death of his father Arabinda. The body of Arabinda was recovered from the bathroom of his residence in 3, Robinson Street, after the police received a call about a fire. Partha was found living with the skeleton of Debjani for about six months after her death due to fasting. She was reportedly suffering from depression. The carcasses of their two pet dogs were also found in his room.

Following this, Partha underwent treatment at the Pavlov Hospital for the mentally ill in Kolkata. He was released from the hospital the same year after they found him improving, police said. After being released from the hospital, he stayed at a home of the Missionaries of Charity and then shifted to Watgunj in February, 2016.

“On Monday, he had asked his caretaker Pradip Sarkar to go to Jadavpur for some work. When Sarkar returned around 11.45 am, he found the main gate unlocked. He then found that bathroom gate locked and informed the police,” said Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

“He was already dead when we took his body out. The body has been sent to SSKM Hospital for postmortem examination,” said an officer.

Neighbours said Partha preferred to keep to himself, and did not socialise. He used to regularly go for morning walks, but had not done so for the last week. “The first time when I saw him, I recalled that I had seen him in news channels. Once I also asked him whether he had taken the flat on rent. He nodded, said ‘yes’ and left,” said a neighbour on the condition of anonymity.

“His flat was organised unlike his Robin Street house. We found two laptops, one of which was plugged in, one piano and two books among other things. No suicide note was recovered,” said a police officer.

Sources said Partha’s uncle Arun had also sold his property in Robinson Street and shifted. “We are trying to contact him,” said an officer.