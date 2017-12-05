Kolkata: Parents demand arrest of two staff for ‘molesting’ three-year-old student

Police lathicharge during the protest in Kolkata Monday. Express Police lathicharge during the protest in Kolkata Monday. Express

Parents of students at a Kolkata school on Monday demanded the arrest of two non-teaching staff who allegedly molested a three-year-old girl student twice earlier this year. The protests comes after furore over the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl at another city school by two teachers.

The mother of the alleged victim told reporters, “I want justice for my child. She was twice molested in the school, first on June 20 and later on September 13. She was bleeding. After the first incident, we met with school principal and vice-principal, and they had given us assurance that such an incident will not be repeated. But it happened again, and that time we went to police to lodge a complaint. In September, we lodged an FIR in Behala police station. My daughter also identified two culprits out of 45 pictures shown to her by police. But no one has been arrested since then. We have not sent our child to school for a single day after the incident.” The girl underwent a medical examination at Vidyasagar Hospital in Behala on September 13, she added.

The agitators blocked James Long Sarani and demanded the arrest of the two non-teaching staff members. After meeting with them, the school principal of the school announced that one of the accused had been suspended, while steps against the other accused are yet to be taken. However, the protest did not stop there as parents continue to block the road and demand the arrest of the accused.

The protest turned violent in the evening, when agitators tried to prevent buses from leaving the school premises, after suspecting they were transporting non-teaching staff and teachers. Police officials stationed at the school stopped them from doing so, which resulted in a scuffle. Police lathicharged the crowd to disperse them, following which protesters claimed some parents were injured, while others were detained.

“My husband was brutally beaten up by policemen. He could have died today. Why did the policemen beat us up? We were holding peaceful protests to seek justice for my daughter. Even I was pushed to the ground. Other parents were injured as well,” said the mother of the alleged molestation victim.

Police sources said they were compelled to use force after some protesters tried to snatch the keys of school buses from drivers. Protesters called for the immediate release of arrested parents, and the immediate arrest of the accused in the case. They also said they would take out a rally from the school premises to Behala police station, and explore further legal steps.

