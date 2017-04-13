Kolkata: Paralysed woman found dead at home, husband absconding

The police on Wednesday recovered the body of a 55-year-old paralysed woman from the upper floor of her two-storey house in Garfa area. Police sources said a murder case has been filed against her husband, who has not been traced yet. “Deepa Das (55) had been paralysed and unwell since December. Her husband Kalyan Das (65), who works as a supervisor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, has not been traceable since last night,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (SSD) Bandana Varun Chandra Shekhar.

The incident took place at Vivek Nagar under Garfa police station on Tuesday night, sources said, adding prima facie she has been strangulated to death. Her body was found lying inside a room which was locked from the outside, police said.

“So far, the investigation has revealed that the husband of the deceased was not able to bear the cost of his wife’s treatment, and would often fight with her over their son’s unemployment. The son has lodged an FIR against his father,” said an officer.

“It is too early to say who killed Deepa Das. It is definitely an insider. We are first trying to trace her husband to know what exactly had happened. The body has been sent for autopsy,” said an official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now