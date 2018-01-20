Kolkata never been more polluted than Delhi; US Embassy figures misleading, claims city mayor

“Kolkata has never been more polluted than Delhi… It is unfortunate that Kolkata has been termed as the most polluted city on a specific date, which is misleading,” says city mayor. (AP photo) “Kolkata has never been more polluted than Delhi… It is unfortunate that Kolkata has been termed as the most polluted city on a specific date, which is misleading,” says city mayor. (AP photo)

On January 16, the US Embassy had recorded Kolkata’s PM (particulate matter) 2.5 count at 565 at 5 am — making it not only more polluted than Delhi but also than any other city across the globe. However, three days later, on Friday, Kolkata Mayor and Environment Minister Sovan Chatterjee claimed that pollution level in Kolkata had never been worse than Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chatterjee said there was sharp contrast between the figures of the government and the US Consulate. “Kolkata has never been more polluted than Delhi… It is unfortunate that Kolkata has been termed as the most polluted city on a specific date, which is misleading. It is nowhere close to the real picture,” he said, adding that the government has already written to the US Embassy, stating that its data wasn’t about the entire city and is creating confusion among the people.

In the first 15 days of the year, Kolkata’s PM 2.5 count had crossed the 300-mark on 12 days. But according to the figures of the US Embassy, it went above the 550-mark on Tuesday, while the permissible limit is 50.

Maintaining that Kolkata’s air is safe and there is no reason to panic, Chatterjee presented data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) from January 1 to 15. He, however, did not share CPCB and WBPCB data for January 16.

Chatterjee said that while on January 15, the PM 2.5 level in Delhi was 159, in Kolkata, it was 166 according to WBPCB and 248 as per the US Consulate. On January 14, while Delhi’s PM 2.5 level was recorded at 143, in Kolkata, it was 142 (WBPCB) and 338 (US Consulate).

“There are 17 air quality monitoring stations in Kolkata. The data of the US Consulate does not represent air quality of the entire city. The website of the US Consulate states that its data is applicable only to the Consulate compound and its adjoining areas. We have noticed that instead of using data of CPCB and WBPCB, these (media) reports are being based on the data of the US Embassy,” said Chatterjee.

The minister added that while the US Embassy offices in Delhi and other cities across the world are located in green areas, in Kolkata, it is near Park Street — one of the busiest areas in the city. “We are not denying that there are issues regarding the air quality in Kolkata. But it is by no means a reason to panic and definitely not worse than Delhi,” said Chatterjee.

