Kolkata: Netaji bust vandalised in Narkeldanga area

A Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose bust was allegedly vandalised inside a park in Kolkata’s Narkeldanga area. Local residents protested outside the area police station on Thursday demanding immediate action. The agitators relented after police intervened and a complaint was submitted by the Forward Bloc against unidentified persons. “We submitted a complaint at the police station and have given them a day’s time to find out who are behind the incident. If no action is re taken we will stage demonstrations outside the police station”, said Sudipto Banerjee, General Secretary of Youth wing, Forward Bloc Kolkata.

The statue was inaugurated at Netaji Park about ten years ago by then MIC (Health) Dr Subodh Dey, who also served as councillor of ward number 29 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. It was Dey who had constructed a children’s park in that area and named it Netaji Park. The partially damaged statue has been temporarily covered with a blue coloured piece of cloth.

“The statue was possibly damaged yesterday evening. Some passerby had noticed it in the morning and soon the photographs of the broken statue started circulating,” said a local resident of the area.

Local residents claimed that the statue had been “deliberately” vandalised to create trouble. “The statue was constructed in 2007-2008 under the Left Front regime. These are acts done by perverted people. It proves how intolerant we are,” All India General Secretary of Forward Bloc, Debabrato Biswas, told The India Express. The police refused to comment on the matter.

Incidents of statues being vandalised have been reported from various parts of the country. The first incident was reported days after the Left was defeated in the Tripura Assembly polls. A Lenin statue was pulled down in Tripura by a group of BJP supporters who were celebrating the party’s victory over 25 years of Communist rule. A day after the incident, a statue of Jansangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was vandalised at Kalighat by alleged members of a Leftist Student Union (radicals) of Jadavpur University in Kolkata. Similar incidents were reported in Katwa, East Burdwan and Kankinara in West Bengal.

