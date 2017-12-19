Kolkata Municipal Corporation to fly drones to tackle dengue

From next year, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is set to use drones to tackle the dengue menace in the city. The drones would take images of stagnant water on terraces of high-rises, said a KMC official. “Often, our workers are not allowed to enter high-rises and inspect terraces to find out sources of stagnant water. In a bid to get images of such terraces, we have decided to use drones. The images captured will help us find out stagnant water sources, which is breeding ground of dengue mosquitoes,” the official added.

He said the civic body has already run a test and flown a drone over a high-rise building in south Kolkata. “Once we get such images, we will be able to take adequate measures to drain the stagnant water. This will help us combat dengue menace. Recently, a meeting was held in this regard with mayor-in-council Atin Ghosh,” the official added.

The proposal to use drones to combat dengue menace is set to be placed before Mayor Sovan Chatterjee for his approval in the next council meeting.

