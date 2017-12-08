Kolkata school assault case: Senior classes resume, junior sections from today

Protest in front of the school in Kolkata (Express photo) Protest in front of the school in Kolkata (Express photo)

After being shut for three days, classes resumed at a premier south Kolkata school on Thursday, a day after the principal was “relieved of present responsibilities” in the wake of a four-year-old girl student being allegedly sexually assaulted by two teachers. A spokesman of the school said that classes of the senior section began on Thursday morning. “The classes of the junior section will resume from tomorrow,” he added.

On November 30, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted in the school washroom, which led to the arrest of two physical training teachers. The child, meanwhile, was hospitalised after her health deteriorated late Wednesday. Doctors at the hospital, where she is admitted, said her condition is stable.

The same day, the school management also decided to “relieve” the principal, following a three-hour-long meeting with a forum comprising parents and guardians. Speaking to a news channel, the principal said on Thursday that she could not be held responsible for somebody else’s act or words and that she was being judged unfairly. “How can I be held responsible for the alleged act of someone else? Can I be held responsible for someone else’s words or act?”

“People are making all sorts of comments against me without knowing how much I have been involved with the students in all these years,” she said. She has been named in an FIR registered based on a complaint by the parents of the girl for allegedly suppressing the incident and shielding the two accused.

Claiming that the decision to “relieve” the principal was taken “under tremendous pressure from parents”, a school spokesperson had said on Wednesday: “Our main aim was to reopen the school, which has been done. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted the school to reopen… We have addressed the demands of parents. But we have full faith in the principal, and a person is innocent till proven guilty. So, we will monitor the investigation and take a call accordingly.” A guardian of a student said, “We are very happy that classes resumed today. The stalemate would have affected the studies of the children.”

(With PTI inputs)

