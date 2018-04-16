Kolkata metro stranded in tunnel after electrical snag, panicked passengers try breaking windows

Passengers had reportedly witnessed the sparks earlier and even raised an alarm. (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational) Passengers had reportedly witnessed the sparks earlier and even raised an alarm. (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational)

Panic spread among commuters after a rake of Kolkata metro got stranded inside a tunnel, following an electric snag late on Sunday. Following repeated sparks and electrical flashes from the lines, some commuters even tried o break open the windows in a bid to to escape.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm when the two coaches of south-bound non-AC metro rake rolled inside the Netaji Bhavan metro station while others were stranded behind the tunnel, Kolkata Metro CPRO Indrani Banerjee told PTI.

Passengers had reportedly witnessed the sparks earlier and even raised an alarm. “There were sparks earlier also during the journey. We raised an alarm, but nobody listened to us. After the train gates did not open for five minutes, we finally broke open the glass windows and came out,” a commuter was quoted as saying by IANS.

It took almost 20 minutes to evacuate all the passengers from the rake and Metro officials claimed that none were injured in the incident. “As the lights suddenly went out there was a big commotion inside the train. Many children travelling in the train were terrified and started crying. There was an announcement in the public address system asking the passengers to get out of the train quickly,” said a passenger, reported IANS.

The metro services along the line were disrupted for half-an-hour after the incident. Metro Railway sources said that the flash arose due a power failure and that the matter is being investigated.

(With inputs from agencies)

