Kolkata metro glitch: Service partially hit for about two hours

The AC rake from Kavi Subash station in the south was halted at Shayambazar station around 8.35 am, a senior official of Metro Railways said.

By: PTI | Kolkata | Published:February 10, 2017 2:20 pm

Metro rail service in the city was partially disrupted for nearly two hours this morning after an AC rake was halted due to a technical snag putting commuters into trouble. The AC rake from Kavi Subash station in the south was halted at Shayambazar station around 8.35 am, a senior official of Metro Railways said.

Following this the Metro service was partially disrupted as trains plied only between Kavi Subhas to Girish Park, the official said. It took another two hours to restore the service after removing the rake and Metro trains began plying again at around 10.30 am, she added.

