Kolkata: Member of St Xavier’s alumni body questioned on admission racket

The general secretary of the alumni association of St Xavier’s College was summoned by police on Monday in connection with an admission racket, five days after two people were arrested for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for seats.

Firduas ul Hasan was interrogated by the detective department at police headquarters in Lalbazar for several hours. Hasan, who has been part of the alumni association since 2011, knew the two accused, claimed police. “His name cropped up while the two accused were being interrogated. It was important to question him,” Joint CP (Crime) Vishal Garg.

A day after the two accused — Shyamal Poddar and Subrata Chakraborty — were arrested, The Indian Express had last Thursday contacted Hasan regarding the case. “I am not the right person since it’s related to admission and I am associated with the alumni association,” he had said.

Chakraborty and Poddar were nabbed near Surendranath College on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Najrul Jamal Chowdhury. The accused were allegedly caught red-handed while cracking a deal. They later admitted to having taken “lakhs” to ensure seats in Class I in top city schools. Poddar had admitted he had secured 3 seats in St Xavier’s School during the eight years of his connection with the racket, said police.

Sources said Poddar, a resident of Hooghly, had good associations with event managers and bigwigs as a photographer. “My son-in-law is a freelance photographer. My daughter, who is a teacher, has one daughter and a son, both are extremely meritorious. My granddaughter is a researcher in a top university and grandson is studying in a top college. We never had a clue if Shyamal had any connection to any such racket. But now that I have heard he was working as a tout, I just want to know how he could do so without the involvement of insiders. If insiders are involved then why are police not arresting them?” Poddar’s mother-in-law told The Indian Express over phone. Calls to Father Felix Raj, principal of St Xavier’s College, went unanswered.

