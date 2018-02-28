Kolkata mayor goes to police against estranged wife after her friend ‘forcibly entered house’

Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee has lodged a police complaint against his wife Ratna Chatterjee, accusing her close friend of forcibly entering his house at Behala in Kolkata. Ratna, also a Trinamool Congress member, at present stays at Sovan’s parental house in Behala with her minor daughter. Sovan stays at a house in Gol Park, which Ratna claimed belongs to her brother. The couple’s son is pursuing higher studies abroad. Married 22 years ago, Sovan had filed for divorce last year.

The complaint, which names both Ratna and her friend Jhuma Saha, was lodged at Parnashee police station on February 19, the day the incident allegedly took place. The complaint, accessed by The Indian Express, alleged that Saha refused to follow instructions of the security guard deployed at the house and entered his flat without signing the visitor’s log book at the gate.

Sovan also claimed that when he sent his CA to collect “precious things” from his house the same day, Saha threatened him. “She is in deep conspiracy with Ratna Chatterjee to drain me financially,” he said in the complaint.

On February 8, the mayor had filed another complaint at the Parnashree police station against Ratna, alleging that she is forcibly keeping his valuable belongings. “I have given Ratna Chatterjee residential rights to my paternal property. She has forcibly kept my important belongings in her custody, including cheque books and LIC policies,” he had said in his complaint, adding that Ratna’s demands, which were increasing day by day, was difficult to fulfil.

Ratna, however, denied the allegations and accused Sovan of harassing her by “misusing” his powers. “He has levelled false allegations against me. I am an ordinary person… he has Z+ security cover, still they have deployed 10 to 12 police officers to keep a watch on my movements. CCTV cameras have been installed on all lamp posts outside my house,” she said.

“I am so frustrated… my mother died two days ago… despite the loss, I am being harassed by the local police on his instruction every now and then. I have not used his money anywhere. He has deployed his people all around and doesn’t allow my friends to come and meet me. He is influencing police,” she alleged. When contacted, Saha refused to comment on the issue. Despite repeated phone calls, the mayor could not be contacted for a comment.

