Kolkata: Management trainee found hanging from ceiling fan in club room

The body of a 17-year-old girl was rescued from inside her room in a club in the southern part of the city where she was working as a trainee, the police said on Monday. Purnima Debnath (17), a management trainee, was found hanging from the ceiling fan inside the room of Eastern Metropolitan Club at Kalikapur in the Survey Park Police Station area yesterday, the police said.

The room was bolted from inside and the door was broke open to retrieve the body of Purnima, a resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. An initial investigation revealed that the girl was a trainee in the hospitality management Course from ITI, Balurghat and was working at the food and beverage unit of the club, an officer of the Kolkata Police said.

“She joined the club as a trainee only a few days back. She was found to be in a relationship with a colleague but due to some problem between them she had locked herself inside the room till yesterday afternoon… When repeated calls went unanswered, authorities broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling,” the officer said. No foul play was detected according to the preliminary inquiry and no complaint was received from anybody either.