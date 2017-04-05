Kolkata: Man shot dead, relatives blame TMC councillor

(Representational) (Representational)

A middle-aged man was shot dead by a three-member gang in a densely populated part of Srerampore, Hooghly district, in broad daylight on Tuesday. Police have registered a case of murder, but the attackers are absconding. The victim’s family has blamed the local Trinamool Congress councillor, Sakir Ali, for his death. Eyewitnesses said the motorcycle-borne assailants approached Sheikh Alauddin (43), a resident of Rishra, while he was returning home from a departmental store around 8.30 am, and shot at him thrice. As Alauddin collapsed, the three attackers fled the spot. He was rushed to Srerampore Walsh hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body has been sent for postmortem.

Police said Alauddin had sustained bullet injuries on his head. “We have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused gang,” said an officer. Preliminary investigations suggested that the assailants had come from the Srerampore station side. Police sources said the victim had been involved in several crimes in the area, and was close to a few local leaders. Investigators suspect Alauddin had been killed by a rival, and that the attackers were familiar with his schedule and had been following him.

“The local councillor was his enemy. They had been friends earlier, but after he became successful, he broke all ties with Alauddin,” a relative of the victim told reporters.

The TMC councillor, Sakir Ali, denied all allegations. “I have been out of station since March 31. I don’t know why they are accusing me. I am a politician and he was into things I have no connection with. All allegations are false. It’s an unfortunate incident and the police are investigating,” he said.

