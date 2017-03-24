Kolkata: Man shot dead near home in Tangra

A 28-year-old man was shot at by assailants at around 4 am in Tangra area of Kolkata on Thursday. Zumman, had been sitting outside his home on 66 Durgacharan Road with a few of his friends. Suddenly, unidentified assailants reached the spot and fired four times. One of the bullets directly hit Zumman’s right leg. He is currently receiving treatment at NRS Hospital in Kolkata.

The assailants then fled, and Zumman was taken to the hospital by his friends. According to police sources, an FIR has been lodged on the basis of a statement given by Zumman. “A case has been registered under Section 307 of the IPC, and Section 47 of the Arms Act,” said an official.

Two names — Bablu and Ayub — have been mentioned in FIR. Zumman and his friends had been involved in scuffles with the accused, who were involved in “illicit activities”, according to sources.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now