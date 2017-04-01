Kolkata: Man selling ‘plastic’ eggs held from Park Circus

A MAN was arrested on Friday from Park Circus in Kolkata for allegedly selling eggs containing “plastic like material”. The accused, Mohammed Shamim Ansari, was picked up from his home in Radha Govinda Lane on the basis of a complaint lodged by a middle-aged woman, Anita Kumar, who alleged that he had sold “artificial” eggs to her. “Ansari has been arrested on charges of fraud and criminal conspiracy,” said a police official. The accused was produced in court, which remanded him to police custody till April 4. “When I set the egg shell on fire, it smelled as if some plastic material is being burnt. My son even felt uneasy after consuming those eggs,” said Anita. Sources said that Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police also seized six eggs from Anita’s house.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Friday ordered a separate probe into the case. A raid was conducted in Maniktalla, Gariahat, Koley market, Hatibagan and New Market area and around 30-35 eggs were seized, sources said. Eggs suspected to be containing plastic have been sent for tests. Mayor-in-Council Atin Ghosh also visited several markets on Friday to review such complaints. “We have seized a crate of eggs from the wholesaler who sold the eggs to Ansari. We will also collect at least three more crates of similar samples from other shops in Park Circus and send them to the department concerned for a test,” Ghosh said.

