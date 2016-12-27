Kolkata: Man, parents arrested for wife’s ‘murder’

Following the death of Mishti Vyapari (19) under mysterious circumstances, her husband and in-laws were arrested on Monday. Her body was found at her in-laws house in Dakshinapally of New Town the previous day.

Mishti got married to Vijan Vyapari three months ago.

According to police Mishti had called her brother Samir Mallick on Sunday. “He told us that she was crying and said her in-laws were allegedly demanding Rs 4 lakh,” said a police officer. Mallick is said to have convinced her that he would come and talk to them. A few hours later, her family received word from the in-laws claiming that she had died. “Her body bore injury marks. On basis of Mallick’s complaint, we have initiated a murder case and three accused were arrested. Investigation is on,” said an official.