Kolkata man held for ‘raping’ minor for over a year after promising break in films

Accused Sheikh Heyadet Ali is a struggling actor in Bangladesh Accused Sheikh Heyadet Ali is a struggling actor in Bangladesh

A 48-year-old man was arrested by the CID on Friday for allegedly sexually exploiting a minor girl for more than a year with the promise of giving her a break in Television or films. Sources in the police said the accused, Sheikh Heyadet Ali, was apparently a struggling actor in Bangladesh. He was nabbed in Barrackpore by officials of Protection of Women Crime Department of CID.

ADG (CID) Dr Rajesh Kumar told The Indian Express that Ali had been exploiting the girl for the last one year. “It is an important arrest. Ali was also associated with some bars on Kalyani Expressway,” he added.

CID sources said that Ali was a close associate of Sheikh Bachchu, an extortionist who allegedly controls operations in Barrackpore from prison. The accused has been booked under various IPC sections, including 363 (kidnapping), and 376 (rape), sources said, adding that he has been remanded to police custody till August 25, sources said.

CID sources said the 10-year-old girl stays with her mother, a widow, in North-24 Parganas district. Ali, a resident of Naihati, befriended the girl’s mother and promised to give her daughter a role on screen.

“The girl used to call Ali ‘mama’. Ali told the girl’s mother that he would take her along with him to hone her acting skills. She agreed and allowed her daughter to go with the accused. After this, Ali started torturing the girl sexually,” said a source, adding that Ali even shot obscene pictures of the girl.

“He had taken the girl to places like Digha, Dharmatala, Bangaon, Dum Dum and would keep her confined in cheap hotels,” said a source. Ali would allow the girl’s mother to meet her once a month in his presence, sources said. “He would threaten the girl that if she ever opens her mouth he would make the pictures public,” they added.

But, recently the girl managed to come back home and refused to go again with Ali, sources said. When her mother, who was unaware of the ‘sexual abuse’, scolded the girl, saying why she was refusing to go with her ‘mama’, she broke down and narrated her ordeal, said an official. Following this, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the CID.

“Ali had plans to go to Bangladesh on Friday. We asked the victim’s mother to call him up and ask him to meet up. The CID officials were stationed in Barrackpore and the accused was arrested as soon as he reached the spot. The case is much more serious than what we thought.

“We found dozens of obscene videos of minor girls in his phones. He also has good connection with several bars and used to supply girls. His arrest may lead us to some more arrests,” said another official.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App