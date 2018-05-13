Kolkata: Man held for committing ‘indecent act’ in public bus

“My friend and I were returning to our home on the bus when suddenly we saw a middle-aged man behaving indecently with us. But no one objected to it. When we alerted the conductor he said ‘What can do I do? How can we know what running in his mind’. Not a single person came to our support,” the post in Bengali read. (Representational Image) “My friend and I were returning to our home on the bus when suddenly we saw a middle-aged man behaving indecently with us. But no one objected to it. When we alerted the conductor he said ‘What can do I do? How can we know what running in his mind’. Not a single person came to our support,” the post in Bengali read. (Representational Image)

Kolkata Police on Saturday said they have arrested the man who was seen in a viral video doing an indecent act while travelling in a public bus. “The accused, a resident of Baidyabati and a hawker, was arrested by the Shyampukur police,” said Joint Commissioner of police (Headquarters) Supratim Sarkar.

As per PTI, the accused is mentally ill. The video was posted on the Facebook page of a woman in her twenties on Saturday. In it she wrote that she was travelling from Hedua in North Kolkata at around noon earlier in the day when the incident happened.

“My friend and I were returning to our home on the bus when suddenly we saw a middle-aged man behaving indecently with us. But no one objected to it. When we alerted the conductor he said ‘What can do I do? How can we know what running in his mind’. Not a single person came to our support,” the post in Bengali read.

The post adds that the incident had happened earlier too but she was scared to protest. When Kolkata Police was alerted to the video, they posted on Facebook: “A lady has shared a video on our Facebook page which shows ultimate indecency of a man. We have received several messages on the post. We don’t see a need of any written complaint in this case. This video is enough for us to take action. We have registered a case on the basis of the video already”.

Police, while confirming the authenticity of the video, however, were not able to contact the woman till the time of going to press.

The girl’s post has already been shared by 24,000 times.

