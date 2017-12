A 33-year-old man died while repairing an air conditioner (AC) in Kolkata Thursday. Sources said, at about 3.20 pm, Ibrahim Sk from Bodhakpara in Howrah, an electrical mechanic, fell from the fourth floor of a building in Pretoria street. “He was taken to SSKM hospital, and was declared brought dead. Prima facie it is an accidental death,” said a police official.

