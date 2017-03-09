Kolkata: Man arrested with 500 gm of heroin

THE NARCOTICS Control Board has seized 500 gm of heroin from a passenger at Ghutiyari Shariff station in South-24 Parganas district late Tuesday. The accused, Pintu Dewan, has been arrested. “The drug was from Lalgola in Murshidabad. It was on way to Kolkata for consumption on Holi,” Zonal Director (NCB) Dilip Srivastav said.

Sources said the cost of the drug seized was around Rs 1 crore in the market.

“The accused revealed that he works for a gang that operates in South-24 Parganas and supplies drugs to Kolkata. He has also revealed the name of the area kingpin, Pintu Laskar, who is at large” said Srivastav.