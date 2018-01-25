Latest News

Kolkata: Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: January 25, 2018 1:37 am
A 40-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kasba area of Kolkata. Sources in the police said Raju Rajvanshi had lured the girl by offering a chocolate and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When the girl started screaming, locals rushed and rescued the girl. Following this the family lodged a complaint at Kasba police station and the accused was nabbed from his house, police said. “The accused has been taken into remand and we are questioning him,” said a police official.

