Kolkata: Man arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ minor girl

A 40-year-old man was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kasba area of Kolkata. Sources in the police said Raju Rajvanshi had lured the girl by offering a chocolate and took her to an isolated place where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

When the girl started screaming, locals rushed and rescued the girl. Following this the family lodged a complaint at Kasba police station and the accused was nabbed from his house, police said. “The accused has been taken into remand and we are questioning him,” said a police official.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App