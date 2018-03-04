Kolkata man arrested for ‘raping’ mentally-ill minor stepdaughter

The accused would allegedly rape the minor whenever he would find her alone The accused would allegedly rape the minor whenever he would find her alone

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping his mentally-ill minor stepdaughter. Sources in the police said the accused, Soumen Das, has been allegedly raping the 14-year-old girl since the past several months. Das, a driver, is a resident of Sonarpur in South 24 Parganas.

Police said the girl’s mother found out about the ordeal on her daughter on Thursday, following which she lodged a complaint. The victim is now admitted in a local hospital. The accused has been booked under Section 376 (2) [rape] of Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police sources said that the victim’s mother had married for the second time nearly nine months ago after her first husband’s death. The accused would allegedly rape the minor whenever he would find her alone, they added. “On Thursday, the girl was again raped and she fell ill. Her mother found out and lodged the complaint,” said a police officer, adding that the matter is being investigated.

