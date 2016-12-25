Kolkata: Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

On Sunday two persons were arrested for the alleged murder of 20-year-old Mohammed Juned from Khardah whose decomposed body was found from an abandoned Railways godown close to Cossipore Railway Station on Friday. Juned was reported missing since December 3. According to police, he was married to a 17-year-old Sultani Khatoon whose brother has, reportedly, confessed to the crime. Four months after they got married, The couple then went to Khatoon’s parent’s house Khardah.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Police said during the course of inquiry, it learnt that Khatoon’s family had fled. Police managed to track Mohammed Sultan, Khatoon’s elder brother, using his mobile phone number. They learnt that the two were good friends but Sultan was upset over their relationship and that they had married without his consent.

On December 4, Sultan and two others invited Juned to a place close to Cossipore railway station in Chitpur. They first got him drunk and then took him inside the abandoned railway godown where they allegedly killed him, said police.

“Decomposed body with several stab marks were recovered. We have sent the body for autopsy. While one accused is absconding, the other two have been arrested under 302, 201 and 120B of IPC”, said an official. Juned’s family, it was learnt, helped in identifying the body.