Kolkata: Man accuses cops of not returning Rs 45 lakh

A man from Barasat in North-24 Parganas has moved Calcutta High Court, accusing West Midnapore SP Bharti Ghosh and two other police officers of not returning Rs 45 lakh, allegedly found on his brother who met with an accident at Kharagpur on September 24.

Following the complaint by Younus Ali Mondal, the court has asked the state to file its response by January 13, next year.

According to Mondal, his brother was on his way to Jhargram in West Midnapore. He met with an accident at Kharagpur. The car was impounded. It had a bag with Rs 45 lakh, claimed Mondal.

He added that on October 17, he had met the SP, who reportedly claimed that the money would not be returned till investigation was completed regarding its source.

Despite repeated attempts, Ghosh couldn’t be contacted for comments.