Kolkata: Major fire guts 150 shops at Gorabazar

A massive fire gutted at least 150 shops at Gorabazar in Kolkata’s Dumdum Cantonment area on Monday midnight.

The fire was detected at around 1 am before it had spread across the market, police said. Around 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and 12 of them are still battling the fire.

While locals claimed that one person died after he was trapped in the fire, officials are yet to confirm the death. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire also spread to a nationalized bank’s branch office, which is located beside the market. Though police believe nobody was trapped inside, they are extensively searching the area.

“Fire is under control, however, we are cooling it off completely. This could have been a bigger and worst disaster if the incident had happened during daytime as this is a famous market for locals in the area and mostly it’s overcrowded,” said a fire official.

