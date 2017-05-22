Kolkata: Left protesters clash with police over ‘anti-farmer’ policy

Violence ensued between protest and police officials in Kolkata. Partha Paul Violence ensued between protest and police officials in Kolkata. Partha Paul

Left workers led by farmers union clashed with police personnel outside the West Bengal Secretariat in Kolkata during ‘Nabanno Abhijan’ demanding fair price for farmer’s produce and maintaining communal harmony. According to news agency ANI, Left protesters also demanded that democratic rights of people in the state must be maintained. Protesters further demanded food security for the people. According to TV reports, the police lathi charged and used tear gas shells to bring the protest under control, as the crowd continued hurling stones on police officials. Over 2000 police personnel have been deployed in Central Kolkata.

According to a Times of India report, the Left Front vowed to bring the city to a standstill to protest against Mamata Banerjee government over several issues including farmers’ distress and unemployment in the state. The protesters promised to lead four lakh supporters towards Nabanna from various parts of the city.

The call to organise ‘March to Nabanna’ to raise pro-farmer demands was sent out by CPM farmers’ wing, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). AIKS was offered support by farmer wings of other Left parties who later decided to join the protest. CPM and other Left Front constituents backed the agitation and decided to participate in the protest.

Heavy police was employed in the city, fearing violence that ensued in the city on August 27, 2015, after a similar protest call was made by the same organisation. According to reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not in Kolkata on Monday.

More details are awaited.

