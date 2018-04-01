Kolkata: Kin of clash victim wonder why he was killed — ‘He was never into display of faith’

The Bhatpara Municipality on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Khan’s family and a job for Gulabsa Begam. (Express photo) The Bhatpara Municipality on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Khan’s family and a job for Gulabsa Begam. (Express photo)

Days after Maqsood Khan was killed at Kankinara in North 24 Parganas, his family said that while he was hit by a bullet in violence triggered by Ram Navami processions, the deceased was not into such display of faith.

“My husband did no wrong… some people fired at him. People say he was killed over a Ram Navami procession and some religious issues… but he was never into all this. He was never a part of any party as well,” said Gulabsa Begum, Khan’s wife. Khan, who used to sell toys and balloons, was the sole breadwinner of the family. Besides Gulabsa, he is survived by his parents and his two daughters — aged six and 4-and-half-years — and a nine-month-old boy.

The Bhatpara Municipality on Saturday announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation for Khan’s family and a job for Gulabsa Begam. “Our chairman Arjun Singh has announced Rs 10 lakh as financial assistance for the family… The wife of the deceased will be given a job in the municipality,” said chairman-in-council Md Magsood Alam.

Last Sunday, amid clashes between two communities over a Ram Navami procession, Khan had left home to pick up his eldest daughter, Gurnaag Parveen, from a nearby grocery shop. Before he could reach, he was hit with a bullet in the chest at Katapukur. He was first taken to the local police station, and from there, to J N M Kalyani Hospital, where he was declared brought dead on arrival.

“I thought somebody must have mistaken his identity… why would he be killed? He had just gone to a grocery shop nearby,” said Sairun Nisha, Khan’s mother. “He never did anything wrong. I don’t know why he was killed,” said Gulabsa, while appealing for peace. “People must stop all kind of religious processions… no religion is above life,” she added.

So far, 30 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, which began at Jama Masjid in Ghosh Para — a Muslim-dominated area. Amid the violence, locals also pulled down a statue of Maulana Azad and Khan was shot while police were trying to bring the situation under control.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App