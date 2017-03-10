Kolkata: Kanthi Dakshin bypoll on April 9

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the dates for holding bypolls to two Parliamentary constituencies and 10 Assembly constituencies spread across twelve states. In West Bengal, bypoll will be held in one Assembly seat – Kanthi Dakshin (Contai South). The seat fell vacant after its Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Dibyendu Adhikari was elected as an MP in a by-election from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

The TMC has already named former state minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya as a candidate from the Kanthi (Contai) South Assembly constituency. The notification for the bypoll will be issued on March 14 and the elections will be held on April 9. Counting will take place on April 13.