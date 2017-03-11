Kolkata: IMA mulls legal action, to hold protest on April 14 against Clinical Establishment Bill-2017

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday decided to launch a protest against the Clinical Establishment (Registration, Regulation and Transparency) Bill-2017, and is mulling legal action. About 700 doctors had on Friday participated in a convention held by the IMA to exchange their views on the Bill and arrive at a course of action.

“On April 14, there will be a huge protest march against the Bill. We have decided to point out the objections we have in writing, and will submit this to the Governor and chief minister. We are also seeking legal opinions, and if need be, a PIL will be filed in the Supreme Court,” Dr R D Dubey, President of IMA (south Kolkata branch) told The Indian Express.

As per sources, IMA (headquarters) in Delhi is not satisfied with how the state unit has handled the matter. It is alleged that the headquarters is likely to remove state unit members whose political affiliations have prevented them from protesting.

“It is bad that people have political affiliations, and hence have not been speaking up. It would be better if such members are removed. The association would work more freely,” an IMA member told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

During the convention, most doctors agreed that placing medical negligence under criminal jurisprudence was unjustified, sources said. They have allegedly decided to compel the state government to either repeal the Bill or make the necessary amendments to cover all loopholes.

A few doctors allegedly suggested refusing “all emergency cases” for at least a week to make the government understand the outcome of the Bill if it is implemented in its current form.

According to sources, IMA (headquarters) has asked its state unit to be vocal in its protests against the Bill. “The Bill covers only the private sector, whereas government hospitals are often found involved in negligence cases. The Bill must cover all medical institutions,” said a doctor who participated in the convention.