Kolkata: Man who lived with sister’s skeleton for six months found burnt to death

Partha De (Express Archive Photo)

Partha De from Kolkata’s House of Horror, who made headlines in June 2015 for living with the skeleton of his elder sister, has been found burnt to death in the bathroom of his apartment. Kolkata police recovered his body Tuesday. Preliminary investigation indicated it to be a case of suicide on the basis of a bottle half filled with petrol and some match sticks that were found near the body. Partha had been staying alone after recently being released from a hospital for the mentally ill.

The deceased software engineer’s 77-year-old father Arabinda De had also committed suicide by setting himself on fire in June 2015. The incident led to police investigation which revealed that six months prior to Arabinda’s suicide, Partha’s sister Debjani had starved herself to death, following the death of their two Labradors in August. The skeletons of the dogs were also found in the house. Infamously addressed as House of Horrors, the events at Kolkata’s Robinson street had shocked the nation.

The police had also learnt that Arabinda had not known for months that his daughter was dead and her corpse was in his home. It was only in March, when he reached out to his son and pressed him for an answer, that he was told Debjani was dead.

