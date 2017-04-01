Kolkata hotel fire: Owner, manager sent to jail till April 4

B S Gujral on Friday. Partha Paul B S Gujral on Friday. Partha Paul

B S Gujral, owner of Golden Park Hotel on Ho Chi Minh Sarani — where two persons were suffocated to death after a fire broke out early Thursday — and his manager Gautam Mazumdar, were on Friday produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody till April 4. Officials said Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon examine the official documents of the hotel. Sources said while Golden Park Hotel had fire fighting equipment in place, they were not adequate, as smoke had spread to other parts of the hotel through ducts of the centralised air-conditioning system. Smoke detectors and fire alarms were also not working, they added.

“The AC ducts were not properly sealed, due to which, smoke spread through all the floors,” a fire official said. A special team has been formed by the KMC to look into the fire fighting arrangements in other hotels, said officials.

