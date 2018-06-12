Kolkata: Hiked bus, taxi fares now in effect

As per the new fare chart, the minimum fare for ordinary bus services is now Rs 7 up to 4 km, followed by Rs 9 for a distance of 4-12 km, Rs 10 for 12-16 km and Rs 11 for 16-20 km. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) As per the new fare chart, the minimum fare for ordinary bus services is now Rs 7 up to 4 km, followed by Rs 9 for a distance of 4-12 km, Rs 10 for 12-16 km and Rs 11 for 16-20 km. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

New bus and taxi fares, proposed by the government in an attempt to compensate for rising fuel prices, were implemented in Kolkata and adjoining areas starting Monday. As per the new fare chart, the minimum fare for ordinary bus services is now Rs 7 up to 4 km, followed by Rs 9 for a distance of 4-12 km, Rs 10 for 12-16 km and Rs 11 for 16-20 km. For 20-24 km, the new fare is Rs 12 for ordinary bus services. For mini-buses and special buses, the increased fare will be Rs 8 up to 3 km, Rs 9 from 3-6 km, Rs 10 from 6-10 km and Rs 11 from 10-16 km.

The minimum taxi fare has been fixed at Rs 30 from the earlier Rs 25. For every additional 0.2 km, the fare will be increased by Rs 3. For AC taxis, the proposed rates will be an additional 25 per cent on all the rates proposed for ordinary metered taxis.

On tramways, passengers will have to pay Rs 6 for a distance up to 4 km and Rs 7 beyond 4 km. Fare charts have also been announced for intra-state express bus services, inter-state express bus services and inland waterways.

Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision to hike the bus fare by Rs 1 in every stage and blamed central government for the “additional burden”.

