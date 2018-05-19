Kolkata: Heavy rain, wind disrupt life

A tree fell on a vehicle due to strong winds on Friday. (Express photo) A tree fell on a vehicle due to strong winds on Friday. (Express photo)

Heavy rain lashed Kolkata on Friday, causing disruption in the city with trees falling down and snapping power lines at various places. Police sources said trees were uprooted at 25 areas while traffic signal and lamp posts got damaged too.

At around 4.15 pm, a tree fell on a car on the premises of Lohia Hospital in Jorabagan. The car’s driver Niranjan Nayek (71) sustained injuries. He was rescued by Kolkata Police and Disaster Management team, and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, police said.

Police sources said that at around 4.45 pm, a traffic signal post got uprooted and fell on a 29-year-old man, Souvik Saha, at Panchkari Ghosh Road. He received minor injuries on his left hand and right leg. The damaged post was immediately removed, they said. At Victoria North Gate, a tree bough fell due to strong winds, injuring a pedestrian.

As per Met department, the intensity of pre-Monsoon showers was more over the regions of Gangetic West Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation that is persisting over Bihar and the influx of winds from Bay of Bengal. These showers mainly occur during late afternoon.

The Met department recorded 19.8 mm rainfall between 3 pm and 4.20 pm. A wind speed of up to 92 kmph was preceded by another up to 56 kmph, said Regional Met Director GK Das. The rain brought the tempertaure down from 32.4 degree Celsius to 25.5 degree Celsius. Night temperatures are also settling below normal, it said. “Kolkata will get light rain or thundershowers for another 24 to 48 hours” said a Met official.

