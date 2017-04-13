Kolkata Hanuman Jayanti procession: Six men arrested for carrying arms during rally

BJP leaders and workers at rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. Partha Paul BJP leaders and workers at rally in Kolkata on Wednesday. Partha Paul

The Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested six persons who were a part of an armed procession on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in the city. According to sources, this was the first such arrest by Kolkata Police over conducting a procession where people bore arms. As per police, the supporters who were part of the procession were playing with the weapons in a ‘violent way”.

“A procession was organised by Mahavir Seva Samiti on the occasion of “Mahavir Hanuman Jayanti” with 200-250 supporters from Hanuman Mandir. It reached Tala Bridge at about 6.15 pm. Midway through the procession, some supporters started displaying deadly weapons like swords, chopper, bhojalis, and knives. They were in a violent mood. A suo moto case was registered by police. Six people were named in the FIR . They all have been arrested,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (III) Supratim Sarkar.

Those arrested — Pinter Dutta, Sambhu Singh, Satyajit Biswas, Somnath Singh, Santu Singh and Amit Singh — have been booked under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 153 (promoting enmity between different group) of the IPC along with sections under the Arms Act.

According to police sources, those arrested were produced in court on Wednesday, and have been remanded to judicial custody till April 19. Earlier, police had filed three suo moto cases against three organising committees for taking out armed marches at three different places in Kolkata on Ram Navami. The cases were registered under Posta, Entally and Bhawanipore police stations.

