Kolkata: Girl kills self after boyfriend posts her pictures on Facebook

A 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday in Howrah after her boyfriend “uploaded her pictures and wrote objectionable comments below them”. The accused, a 21-year-old, has been arrested from his house in Howrah on Tuesday.

The Class XII student was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Jagatballavpur police station area after one of her friends informed her about the Facebook post.

Sources in the police said the girl was in a relationship with the accused since the last six months.

“The accused worked as a gold artisan in Kerala. They befriended each other on Facebook and were in a relationship. The accused had hidden her identity of a jwellery maker from the victim. But, when the girl found out the truth, she wanted to end the relationship. This angered the accused and he uploaded the pictures to take revenge. He had written abusive comments below the pictures,” said a senior police officer.

The victim was bright in studies and about to appear for her Board exams. Police sources said that the victim’s family knew about the relationship.

The family members told police that the accused was putting pressure on the girl to marry him, but she wanted to complete her studies first.

“She was very disturbed after she found out about the abusive post on her Facebook timeline,” said the police officer.

The accused has been booked under Section 306 of IPC (abetment to suicide).

