Kolkata: Four-year-old killed in house blaze

A four-year-old boy died in a fire incident at his house in Behala, in south Kolkata on Saturday. According to police, the fire broke out at around 8.30 am. At the time, a few children, including the deceased Kaustav Roy, were in the house. Most of the children rushed out as soon as they noticed the fire but Kaustav was trapped. Although neighbours tried to rescue him, the house was engulfed in flames within minutes.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in 10 minutes. The severely burnt child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Investigators could not confirm the source of the fire but suspect it could be a short circuit. The city saw another fire at the Bedwin restaurant in Lake Area at around 9.40 am. One employee Sheikh Firoz (33) suffered serious burn injury and is under treatment at a city hospital.