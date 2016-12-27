Kolkata: Four held for attacking cops

Police on Monday arrested four persons who had allegedly attacked police personnel of Ghola police station in North-24 Paraganas after they arrested three others who for drunk driving late Sunday. Woman constable Sulta Debnath was also abused. “We arrested Bapi Chowdhury, Sonu Chand, Narayan Das and Rintu Rai under various sections of the IPC. They were produced in court and then remanded to three days police custody,” said a senior police official. After they were taken to police station about 30 miscreants attacked it forcing the police to call in a larger force.