Kolkata: Four arrested for man’s murder during clash on nomination day

Four people were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a man during a clash between BJP and TMC supporters in Birbhum district two days ago.

However, earlier in the day, a woman submitted a complaint at Suri police station which stated that her son, the victim and one of the accused were together when they were attacked by TMC men, which resulted in the man’s death while the other two sustained injuries.

Sheikh Dildar, 25, was shot dead during the clash, which took place in Suri on Monday, an extra day for candidates to file their nominations, granted by the State Election Commission on instructions of the Calcutta High Court. He was rushed to a hospital, which had declared him brought dead. Sheikh’s father Touhid had initially also told the media the same day that his son was a BJP worker who was attacked by TMC goons. However, at a press conference held by the ruling party that evening, he had said that is son was a TMC worker, attacked by BJP supporters.

“Four persons were arrested yesterday,” said Birbhum SP N Sudheer Kumar on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sk Saiful, Goutam Kora, Asit Sarkar and Bablu Sheikh, have been arrested under IPC sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (common object) and sections of the Explosives Act and Arms Act. All seven accused were produced in a Suri court on Wednesday, and were remanded to police custody for seven days. Police refused to comment on whether the accused were affiliated to any political party.

Hours before they were arrested, one Shefali Gorai filed a police complaint that her son Shyman Sundar Gorai was with Dildar Sheikh, Bablu Sheikh (who has been arrested) and Pranob Mal, on Monday, when they were attacked by “TMC hooligans”. While Singh died, her son, Bablu and Pranob sustained crude bomb injuries, according to her complaint.

Local police refused to comment when asked why an FIR had not been registered on Gorai’s complaint.

On Monday, when Toufiq was asked about his initial statement to the media, he had said, “Aamar matha kharab hoyegachilo (I was not thinking straight)”. While both the TMC and BJP had claimed that Dildar was their party worker, the police are yet to confirm the same.

On Monday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that he was a member of the party’s district minority cell and was killed by TMC supporters, Trinamool’s district president Anubrata Mondal had said Dildar and his family members were active members of TMC and blamed BJP for his murder.

