Kolkata: ‘Former naval officer’ arrested for running land fraud ring

An alleged formal naval officer was arrested on Friday evening from Salt Lake area in Kolkata in connection with a land scam case. Raman Venkaiah Raghavan, who police claim to be a former naval officer, was arrested by the Biddhannagar police after a case was made against him at the New Town police station. “We believe that he was running a land fraud ring in the Biddhannagar area using his influence and status as a naval officer to offer credibility,” said a police officer, adding that he was taken to court on Saturday.

The case came to light after a woman complained that she had been cheated of at least Rs 40 lakh. She claimed she was duped with false documents. “She said that she was made to believe that the land was worth much more than it was. She was shown documents that seemed to indicate that land prices were much higher than what they appeared. We were able to track him and arrest him,” said the police.

Raghavan operated by furnishing fake documents that increased the prices of land and then used that to cheat people, he added.