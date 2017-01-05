Kolkata: Five arrested for molesting girl in running bus

A girl was allegedly molested by five youths inside a running bus near Chinar Park at Rajarhat, the police said on Thursday.

The co-passengers of the girl caught the youths after she raised an alarm and informed the Baguiati police station on Wednesday, a senior officer of the Bidhannagar Commissionerate said.

All five were arrested. The girl in her complaint alleged that the five arrested had been disturbing her for the last few days, the officer said.