Kolkata: Two dead after fire breaks out at Golden Park Hotel on Ho Chi Minh Sarani

Visuals from the fire at Kolkata’s Golden Park Hotel. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Visuals from the fire at Kolkata’s Golden Park Hotel. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

At least two people were dead after a fire broke out at Golden Park Hotel in Kolkata early Thursday morning. The deceased, Anup Agarwal and Jugalkishore Gupta, were staying at the hotel near the US consulate in the city’s popular Ho Chi Minh Sarani. The two were rushed to a hospital nearby but could not be saved due to serious injuries. The fire is now reportedly under control after nine fire tenders took three hours to douse the fire.

“Apart from hotel guests, there were workers who were stuck inside. Among seven persons, two were seriously injured and succumbed when taken to the hospital,” a senior police officer told PTI adding that the fire broke out at around 3 am. According to reports, 30 people had been rescued including the hotel staff. While some people were rescued using ladders while others were guided outside the hotel by rescue workers.

Kolkata: 2 dead as fire broke out at a hotel in Ho Chi Minh Sarani in early morning hours, situation now under control (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/a16AQmIRqs — ANI (@ANI_news) March 30, 2017

Officials also said fire fighters and disaster management personnel had to break open window panes to let the smoke pass out. Preliminary investigation also led the police to suspect that the fire might have spread from the kitchen to the ground floor.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd