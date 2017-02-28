Kolkata: Fire in Burrabazar market, no casualty reported

Kolkata Burrabazaar fire: People living in adjacent buildings were also evacuated. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter) Kolkata Burrabazaar fire: People living in adjacent buildings were also evacuated. (Source: ANI_news/Twitter)

After a huge fire broke out in Kolkata’s Burrabazar area on Monday night, 30 fire tenders are still on the spot trying to douse the flames in the multi-storey building housing several godowns. The fire is now reportedly under control. The incident which took place near Bagri Bazar was reported at around 10pm on Monday. Fire department officials said the fire intensified due to the presence of inflammable material, including plastic and gas cylinders in the godown.

“There is no report of any casualty so far and a few persons who were trapped inside the building have been rescued,” the official said to news agency PTI. People living in the adjacent buildings were also evacuated fearing the building might collapse.

“It is a massive fire and we are trying to douse it, but the thick smoke is making it difficult for us to reach the spot since the building is located in a congested area behind Burrabazar police station. The blaze is also spreading fast due to the presence of inflammable materials,” he said.

Burrabazar fire UPDATE: Fire tenders increased to 25; situation not under control.Residents being evacuated,disaster management team at spot pic.twitter.com/ehGr8G86Jq — ANI (@ANI_news) February 27, 2017

According to police sources, a disaster management team later joined the fire fighting operation. State Fire Service Minister Sovan Chatterjee, who reached the spot, said, “We are trying hard to douse the fire and several steps have been taken to prevent the fire from spreading in the adjoining areas. Our senior officers are here.” Chatterjee is also the mayor of the city. The area had been cordoned off and traffic on Rabindra Sarani and M G Road was affected due to the incident.

