Kolkata: Equinox director held for ‘cheating’ investors

The Directorate of Economic Offences (DEO) on Friday arrested the director of Equinox Infratech limited on charges of cheating investors. The wing said it had registered cases against Equinox and six other private companies, including Rose Valley and Alchemist Township Private Limited, under the West Bengal Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act, 2013.

These companies are already under probe by several agencies for alleged inter-state scams.

According to officials, the DEO is free to register a suo-moto case against a company on the basis of complaint from investors. Under the Act, it can attach and auction properties, with court permission, to secure money to be returned to investors.

“Today’s arrest of Prashnato Chakraborty of Equinox from Dharmatalla Shalimar Hotel is a first by this wing. Case against Equinox was first registered in Jagdal police station under Barrackpore Commissionerate on February 15, 2016. At the time his son Pratik was arrested. Later, we tagged section 3 of West Bengal Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishment Act 2013 to the case and began probe”, said Dilip Adak OSD (Officer on Special Duty) with Directorate of Economic Wing.

“Other IPC section of cheating and fraud is also slapped against the directors of the company. The case was registered in Garfa police station”, said an official. Equinox had allegedly raised around Rs 150 crore from market since 2009 and operated in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now