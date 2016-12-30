Kolkata: Duo living in India with forged documents held

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

Two Sri Lankan citizens who had been living in India for over 10 years using forged documents were caught and deported after they flew to France using fake passports, and were then arrested by Netaji Subhash Chandra International airport police Wednesday night.

According to airport sources, the arrested have been identified as Jebanesam Ramerswani (30) and Suresh Karan Goapala Pillai (36). The duo had managed to sneak into India from Sri Lanka, and had been living in Tamil Nadu. On December 26, they took a flight from Kolkata to France via China, and were stopped by French immigration officials who immediately deported them back to India.

“They had been living as Indian citizens for many years, and had procured forged documents. They had gone abroad with the intention of securing some work,” said sources. “They have been nabbed under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating),471 (using forged document as genuine) of IPC , under section 14 of Foreigners act and 12 of Passport act,” said Santosh Pandey, Bidhannagar City Police.